Ribble Valley scheme bringing Christmas cheer to local school children

The popular scheme, funded by the Department of Education, will be hosted by the Ribble Valley Health and Wellbeing Partnership from Monday, December 19 to Thursday, December 22.

Pupils between the ages of four and 16, who are on free school meals, will have the opportunity to enjoy a range of energetic physical activities, exciting new experiences, and wholesome food, while making new friends, free of charge.

The partnership is working with local providers, including Roefield Lesiure in Edisford Road, Clitheroe, with Power Up sessions.

Ribble Valley school children sport their favourite football shirts during the HAF Programme

They include: Pro Sport centres at Roefield, Tag Sports North West football camp (based on the Ribble Valley 4G pitches), Edisford Primary School holiday club, Salesbury C of E Primary School, Winter Wonderland holiday club at Oakhill Leisure, Read and Simonstone Village Hall, Longridge Sports Centre football camp and Absolute Holiday Club at Longridge C of E Primary School.

All bookings should be made directly with the providers using the following link: www.ribblevalleywellbeing.co.uk/fff-familyinfo/

