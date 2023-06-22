This year, the ride returned to its usual date in June, with an easy 25-mile route, a challenging 60-mile route and the classic 100-mile route taking in some of the best hill climbs in Lancashire and Yorkshire.

In the soaring temperatures, a small army of volunteers stretched across the three routes ensured riders stayed safe in the heat and kept them fed and watered from 7am to 5pm.

The ride is a big logistical challenge, involving more than 50 volunteers and unstinting support from key sponsors Hanson Cement and Rufus Carr. As well as plotting and signing the three routes, volunteers marshal the checkpoints on the day, staff multiple feeding stations, bake cakes and prepare sandwiches and assist cyclists with mechanical issues.

More than 250 cyclists from across the north west took place in this year’s ride, rising more than £4,000 for Rosemere Cancer Foundation and Rotary Great Britain and Ireland

Clitheroe Tesco’s, Oddie’s Bakery, Fergusons Deli and Walkers Fruit and Veg all contributed delicious fresh produce to top up riders’ energy levels at the four feeding stations along the routes. Specialist sports nutrition and hydration suppliers Secret Training provided free gels and energy drinks to riders while PLT Physiotherapy were on hand to soothe post-ride aches and pains and made a generous contribution to the final sum raised.

Bill Honeywell, who established the Ribble Valley Ride in 2015, said: “I’d like to say a huge ‘thankyou’ to everyone who took part in this year’s ride – and to the sponsors, supporters and volunteers who made it all possible.

“We’d really like to turn the Ribble Valley Ride into a mass participation event and raise as much as possible for good causes and we can only do that thanks to the support of our sponsors, some generous donations and the goodwill of our small army of volunteers.

“Everyone is welcome to get involved in the Ribble Valley Ride. It isn’t just for fitness enthusiasts and road racers – it’s a community ride raising important funds for local charities.”

Donations are still coming in, but the organisers from Accrington and Clitheroe Rotary Clubs are expecting a surplus of in the region of £4,000 which will be split between Rosemere Cancer Foundation and Rotary Great Britain and Ireland.

Sue Swire, fund-raising manager at Rosemere Cancer Foundation said: “We are hugely grateful to the Rotary Clubs of Accrington and Clitheroe for continuing to support Rosemere through this fantastic cycle challenge.”

A number of riders also raised money individually by completing the ride. Local cyclist Steve Lord raised more than £3,000 for Prostate Cancer UK by completing the challenging 60-mile ride in under five hours.

Steve said: “The ride went well and I was pleased to make it to the top of Malham Cove without getting off to push, but I did get through about five litres of water in the sweltering conditions.