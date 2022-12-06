News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Ribble Valley resident unearths First World War artillery shell while digging up garden

A First World War artillery shell has been discovered in a Ribble Valley garden.

By John Deehan
10 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 6th Dec 2022, 5:08pm

Police were called to an address in Downham Road, Chatburn, yesterday evening, where a green-fingered resident had reported finding what was described as possibly being a live shell.

Read More
End of an era as manager of Burnley's Towneley Hall who was responsible for putt...
Hide Ad

X-rays were carried out by Chester’s Royal Logistics Corp. Bomb Disposal team, who confirmed that it was a First World War shell. Fortunately, it did not contain any high explosives and could be safely removed.

The First World War shell that was discovered in a Chatburn garden
Most Popular

The shell will now be disposed of safely at the Army Bomb Disposal Kent Facility.

PC Nigel Keates said: “Advice should anyone be unfortunate enough to find a shell, or anything similar, is, as soon as it is discovered; don’t panic, leave the item well alone. do not move or shake the object, and contact police on 999. Give as good a description of the object as you can, and as accurate a location as possible especially if on open land or countryside.”

Bomb disposal teamRibble ValleyPoliceChatburn