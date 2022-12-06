X-rays were carried out by Chester’s Royal Logistics Corp. Bomb Disposal team, who confirmed that it was a First World War shell. Fortunately, it did not contain any high explosives and could be safely removed.

PC Nigel Keates said: “Advice should anyone be unfortunate enough to find a shell, or anything similar, is, as soon as it is discovered; don’t panic, leave the item well alone. do not move or shake the object, and contact police on 999. Give as good a description of the object as you can, and as accurate a location as possible especially if on open land or countryside.”