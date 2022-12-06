Ribble Valley resident unearths First World War artillery shell while digging up garden
A First World War artillery shell has been discovered in a Ribble Valley garden.
Police were called to an address in Downham Road, Chatburn, yesterday evening, where a green-fingered resident had reported finding what was described as possibly being a live shell.
X-rays were carried out by Chester’s Royal Logistics Corp. Bomb Disposal team, who confirmed that it was a First World War shell. Fortunately, it did not contain any high explosives and could be safely removed.
The shell will now be disposed of safely at the Army Bomb Disposal Kent Facility.
PC Nigel Keates said: “Advice should anyone be unfortunate enough to find a shell, or anything similar, is, as soon as it is discovered; don’t panic, leave the item well alone. do not move or shake the object, and contact police on 999. Give as good a description of the object as you can, and as accurate a location as possible especially if on open land or countryside.”