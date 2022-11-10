Ribble Valley MP pledges support for The Royal British Legion ahead of Remembrance Sunday

Nigel has pledged his support for the Royal British Legion (RBL) and is encouraging people in the Ribble Valley to give generously towards the UKs largest Armed Forces charity.

Established in the aftermath of the First World War in which two million people were either left unemployed or injured, the Royal British Legion has been supporting servicemen and women, ex-serving personnel and their families since their formation in 1921. The Royal British Legion is the largest welfare provider in the Armed Forces charity sector, with over 175,000 members and 50,000 volunteers and helping veterans young and old transition into civilian life. The charity helps with employment, financial issues, respite and recovery, through to lifelong care and independent living. Nigel recently met with Alison Bunn, the Area Manager for the Royal British Legion, in Parliament to hear about the charity’s work, and to meet frontline welfare staff to discuss the services the charity provides. The House of Commons event took place just shortly before the Royal British Legion’s annual Poppy Appeal launch.

The RBL has developed an MP Caseworker training programme specifically designed to assist Members of Parliament and their staff better support constituents from the Armed Forces community. The training is accompanied by comprehensive guidance, covering topics such as the Armed Forces Covenant, housing, education, health and social care, and explains the welfare support the charity can provide. One of the support programmes the Royal British Legion provides is the Everyday Needs Grants Programme which has seen a 20% rise in requests for support for urgent needs, such as food and household costs over the last 12 months. The programme aims to assist those who need help in a quick and easy way with essentials such as kitchen appliances, clothes, and energy costs.

Nigel said: “For many in the Armed forces the transition to civilian life can be incredibly difficult, especially in today’s uncertain climate, and it is vital that we show our support for the serving and ex-serving personnel of our armed forces. That is why I am pleased to be able to play my part in raising awareness of the new Everyday Needs Grants Programme as well as this year’s Poppy Appeal, which will further help members of the Armed Forces community deal with cost-of-living challenges. I would encourage everyone to wear their poppy with pride this year. Not only to help the Royal British Legion continue to deliver their fantastic programme of support but also to show our serving personnel and veterans that their dedication and service is so dearly valued and that the sacrifice of those who gave their lives will always be remembered.”