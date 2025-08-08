A Ribble Valley man with a fear of heights is planning to undertake a tandem skydive next month in memory of his beloved son-in-law.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Gradwell (66) will be raising money for Macmillan Cancer Support in memory of John-Paul Hannah who died in February last year aged just 40 from peritoneal cancer.

Loving father of four, John-Paul, known as Ted, was married to John’s daughter Karen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John, who has launched a Just Giving page, is also being supported by his local pub, The Spread Eagle in Sawley.

John Gradwell at the Spread Eagle in Sawley with Carol and Nigel

The Bolton-by-Bowland man said: “Ted was a fit healthy man who started to feel unwell in October 2023 and sadly passed in the following February. Although scared of heights I wanted to do something in his memory. So I have grasped the challenge and decided to do a tandem skydive. I will be jumping on September 19th at the Skyline base in Lancaster.

“The Spread Eagle has been tremendous and I would like to thank the landlord and lady Nigel and Carol, along with the full support of the staff team, in helping me raise the £1,000 goal I have set to raise for Macmillan.

“Macmillan really supported Karen all along this very sad journey and they are priceless. Ted was a vegetarian, so the staff are going veggie for a week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Carol is producing a special vegetarian dish with some of the proceeds of the sales going to Macmillan. They also have a poster in the bar with my Just Giving page and a Macmillan collection bucket on the bar.”

Ted’s widow, Karen, paid tribute to her late husband who she described as “the kind of person everyone liked.”

She added: “He was good to everyone. He had the kindest heart and the purest soul.

“Ted was passionate about a lot of things. He loved his work, and made some excellent friends there. He loved the outdoors, hiking, foraging, mountain climbing, and camping. He had an adventurer's heart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ted loved football, too. He was a lifelong Manchester United fan, and a loyal Radcliffe Boro supporter. For the past 11 years, Ted also coached kids' teams. The Bulls, The Lions, and The Cobras were all lucky enough to have him cheering them on, both on the pitch and off. He doted on every single one of those kids, his football family.

“He was truly a part of his local community, volunteering as a facilitator at his local branch of Andy's Man Club, a mental health charity for men. He loved going to those meetings on a Monday night, because he could see what a positive difference those couple of hours made to everyone who attended.

“He loved his friends, and each one of them will have shared such special memories with him over the years. Many friends come and go, but somehow Ted seemed to retain them all - that's just the kind of man he was.

“But above all else, Ted loved his family. My husband was an outstanding father to our four children, and everything he did, every decision he made, was with us at the centre of it. He loved his brothers and their families, and his parents, immensely. There really was nobody like him.”

To support John please visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/john-gradwell-1753367841385?utm_medium=FR&utm_source=CL