Ribble Valley Foodbank's Christmas Tesco collection dates announced

The much-needed charity's annual Christmas Food Collection sessions will take place at the supermarket in Duck Street from Thursday to Saturday (November 18th to Saturday 20th).

Jane Chitnis, Ribble Valley Foodbank Manager, has issued a plea to generous local people to support the needy and donate as much as they can.

She said “This has been a tough year for many people and a busy one for the Foodbank. Despite hard times and difficult circumstances, the kind people of the Ribble Valley have continued to donate generously, and we hope that our Christmas appeal will bring in plenty of Christmas treats to help make this festive season special for local people in need.

Volunteer's at last year's Clitheroe Tesco collection

"Our volunteers will be in the store to welcome shoppers, and Tesco will generously top up by 20% any donations made, so please remember us when you are doing your shopping!