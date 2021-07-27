Ribble Valley Foodbank set to reopen next month

For the last sixteen months, volunteers have been delivering to their clients from the warehouse in Clitheroe, but they are very pleased people will be able to attend the Foodbank once again. The Longridge centre is situated in St Paul’s Church (Church Street, Longridge, PR3 3WA) and will be open from 11am until 1-30pm on Fridays from August 6th.

Meanwhile, the Clitheroe Foodbank centre will be moving back into Trinity Methodist Church as soon as the refurbished Community Hub is open, but volunteers will continue to deliver to Clitheroe clients until then.

Jane Chitnis, Ribble Valley Foodbank Manager, said: "We would like to thank all of the generous donors who have continue to support us over this difficult time. We have fed twice as many people as we did in the previous year and we know that your donations and kindness are much appreciated by our clients."