Ribble Valley folk asked to donate a coat for winter

Big-hearted Ribble Valley folk are being asked to dig out their unwanted coats and help those less fortunate to wrap up warm this winter.



For the second year running, Rotarians in Hyndburn, Blackburn and the Ribble Valley are collecting old, unwanted coats and giving them to charities that support the homeless, refugees, children living in poverty and people fleeing domestic violence. Any size, style, colour of men’s, women’s and children’s coats will be greatly appreciated. All donations will then be sorted and delivered to nominated charity partners, for distribution to those in need just in time for winter.

A Rotary spokesman said: "Help us keep vulnerable people warm this winter by donating a coat this winter. Please have a look in your wardrobe and give generously, as well as coats, hats, socks, gloves, fleeces, jumpers, sleeping bags, in fact anything that provides warmth during the cold winter months will be gratefully received. Our partners include Nightsafe, Lancashire Women's Centres, Thomas and Child Action Northwest to name but a few. In Clitheroe and the surrounding villages, most of the churches are acting as collection points, plus Booths Supermarket and the Salvation Army. In 2018, 2849 garments were donated, which involved 10 Rotary Clubs supplying almost 1,000 hours of volunteers time, we hope to do even better in 2019 with your help."

Anyone requiring further information or wants to know the location of all the drop off points throughout Lancashire, they are asked to visit www.wrapuplancashire.co.uk

The cut off point for coats to be donated is November 7th.