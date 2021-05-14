Ribble Valley council offices to reopen to public next week

From Monday, May 17th, the offices in Church Walk, Clitheroe, will be open from 10am to 3pm.

But you will have to wear a face covering, observe social distancing and give your contact details as you enter the building.

The Job Centre, which is based at the Council Offices, will be open by appointment on 01200 335005, or without an appointment in case of emergencies.

RVBC offices are to set to reopen next week

From Monday, up to 30 people can gather outside and up to six people from different households or over six from two households will be able to meet inside for the first time this year.

Indoor entertainment and attractions will reopen, with Covid-secure measures in place, and you will be able to attend live performances, sporting and business events, with attendance capped according to venue type.

Restaurants, pubs, bars and cafes, can reopen, but also with Covid-secure measures in place.

Social distancing is still very important and you must wear a face covering in many indoor settings, unless you are exempt.

As well as the Council Offices, Clitheroe Castle Museum will also reopen, but with a new online booking system.

Other council facilities, including the Platform Gallery, Ribblesdale Pool and Ribble Valley 3G pitches, reopened in March.

Ribble Valley Borough Council leader Stephen Atkinson, said: “The pandemic has had a significant impact on our lives and I know people are looking forward to the easing of restrictions.

“I would like to thank residents for adhering to restrictions and council officers for pulling out the stops to deliver services and run a community hub in difficult circumstances. I am proud to lead an organisation that has helped vulnerable households during unprecedented and challenging times, and we are delighted to welcome people back to the Council Offices.”

Don’t forget the Ribble Valley Community Hub is still available if you need help, businesses advice and the latest pandemic information. The hub is on hand Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm, on 01200 414597, to help households facing difficulties, worries or loneliness.