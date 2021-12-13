Ribble Valley community's generosity praised for its outstanding response to Rotary's unwanted goods appeal

Over the past four months, residents in the Ribble Valley have responded phenomenally to Clitheroe Rotary's unwanted goods appeal to support poor people donating an impressive 1,300 coats, 40 sewing machines, 2,000 computers, 1,500 pairs of glasses, 40 large bin bags of foil blister packs and a shed load of tools.

A spokesman said: "A big thank you from Rotary to all those who have donated over the last four months to our stall that was set up at Clitheroe Market and our shop too. You have donated over 1,300 coats to Wrap Up East Lancashire, over 40 sewing machines and a shed load of tools to Tools for Self Reliance, in total, over 2,000 computers to IT for Schools Africa, over 1,500 pairs of unwanted specs to International Aid Trust and finally around 40 large bin bags full of foil blister packs to Superdrug who intern sell the aluminium to support Marie Curie.

Mr Howard Blackburn, Clitheroe Rotary International Team Leader, added: "We have been truly amazed at the generosity of people far and wide who made the trip to Clitheroe Market. We really didn't know what to expect when we started the Market initiative, but people kept coming right from 8am of September 4th., our first day of collecting. We hope we have truly made a difference to the lives of those less fortunate than ourselves, both home and abroad."