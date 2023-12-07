As the cold snap continues, Ribble Valley Borough Council is supporting community initiatives which help provide residents with spaces to keep warm and comfortable this winter.

The council’s lunch club funding is now available for any groups within the voluntary, community or faith sectors who may wish to open a warm space within their communities.

Sarah Wells, Ribble Valley Borough Council’s community partnership officer, said: “Supporting vulnerable residents in their own communities helps to reduce isolation and offers residents opportunities to get involved in activities in their own communities.

“Lunch clubs are a prime example of this, as they not only provide a regular meeting point, but also, particularly at this time of year, offer a space where residents can keep warm and comfortable.

“We are also working with Lancashire County Council to support their Lancashire Warm Spaces Scheme, which is also providing a grant scheme and access to warm spaces via libraries across the county.”

Helping to provide warm spaces is part of a package of wellbeing support from Ribble Valley Council to help residents with the ongoing cost of living crisis and increased challenges the winter months bring. These include the appointment of a Debt and Cost of Living Advisor and the Affordable Warmth Grants Scheme, to assist with servicing, repair and replacement of boilers, radiators and heating appliances to help residents to beat ‘fuel poverty.’