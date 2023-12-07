Ribble Valley Borough Council working in conjunction with Lancashire County Council to support their Lancashire Warm Spaces Scheme
and live on Freeview channel 276
The council’s lunch club funding is now available for any groups within the voluntary, community or faith sectors who may wish to open a warm space within their communities.
Sarah Wells, Ribble Valley Borough Council’s community partnership officer, said: “Supporting vulnerable residents in their own communities helps to reduce isolation and offers residents opportunities to get involved in activities in their own communities.
“Lunch clubs are a prime example of this, as they not only provide a regular meeting point, but also, particularly at this time of year, offer a space where residents can keep warm and comfortable.
“We are also working with Lancashire County Council to support their Lancashire Warm Spaces Scheme, which is also providing a grant scheme and access to warm spaces via libraries across the county.”
Helping to provide warm spaces is part of a package of wellbeing support from Ribble Valley Council to help residents with the ongoing cost of living crisis and increased challenges the winter months bring. These include the appointment of a Debt and Cost of Living Advisor and the Affordable Warmth Grants Scheme, to assist with servicing, repair and replacement of boilers, radiators and heating appliances to help residents to beat ‘fuel poverty.’
Further information on lunch club funding and additional support can be found via www.ribblevalley.gov.uk. Ribble Valley residents who wish to find out information about their nearest lunch club and warm space can do so via the following link: Community Groups Directory search – Ribble Valley Borough Council