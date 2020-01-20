Ribble Valley angler nets cash for deserving charity

Charity champion and keen angler Martin James has kindly donated £1,020 from the proceeds of his book to Ribble Valley Crossroads Care.

The big-hearted Grindleton resident's connection with Crossroads Care go back to the charity’s involvement with him and his family in providing respite care when Martin was living with multiple sclerosis, which was first diagnosed in 1978. Fortunately, Martin has wonderful periods of remission that enable him to participate in his passion for fishing, for writing and fundraising for his chosen charities.

Ribble Valley Crossroads Care Manager, Jaime Murphy, is pictured receiving the cheque from Martin

A spokesman for the charity said: "Ribble Valley Crossroads Care is delighted and very proud of his fantastic record of donating towards Crossroads and the Royal British Legion. It is typical of his great modesty about fundraising for carers that he told the charity, almost casually: 'I will be dropping in the cheque on Monday morning'. By the time he arrived, there were several trustees and staff on hand to greet him and say thank you."

The spokesman added: "Over the years Martin has been dropping off cheques to Crossroads, some small, some for considerable amounts. He does master classes and coaching with fishermen and donates the fees which he earns to Crossroads. Crossroads is extremely grateful for his contributions and this latest donation will permit more people living with dementia to participate in their services. This latest support from Martin comes as a result of a book he part authored and part edited. It is a tribute to one of Martin’s great heroes 'Dick Walker the Legend'. Walker was a fisherman, author, broadcaster and leader of fishermen. He designed and made equipment and influenced the sport throughout his life. Last year was the centenary of Dick Walker’s birth, hence the book, which consists of a major part by Martin and 32 other essays by friends and followers."