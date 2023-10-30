News you can trust since 1877
Reunion to celebrate 70th birthdays of classmates at former St Hilda's RC High School for Girls in Burnley

A reunion to celebrate the 70th birthdays of a group of pupils from the former St Hilda’s RC High School for Girls in Burnley was a great success.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 30th Oct 2023, 14:07 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 14:07 GMT
Organised by Christine Thornton (nee Trickett) the gathering at Crow Wood Hotel saw the former classmates reminisce about their time at the school that was situated in Coal Clough Lane, and their lives since they left. Many have kept in touch and their children are also firm friends.

Reunion attendee Veronica Cassidy said: “We had a good natter, lots of laughs and raised a glass to a few who didn’t make it.”

The reunion was rounded off with a rendition of the school anthem ‘Dear St Hilda’ and everyone remembered all the words!

