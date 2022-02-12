Residents serving up treats at Ribble Valley nursing home's very own tea rooms

The Memory Lane tea room at Manor House Nursing Home in Chatburn is doing a brisk trade in tea and coffee, including cappucinos, and a selection of cakes.

Just part of the activities to keep residents entertained as they return to the 'new normal,' everyone has been making items for Valentine's Day, planting miniature daffodil bulbs and taking part in a series of quizzes, word games and carpet bowls.

There is also a weekly exercise group called 'staying steady.'

It's tea for four at the Memory Lane tea rooms at Chatburn's Manor House nursing home

And one of the residents, Brenda, has been busy knitting lots of squares which have now been made into baby blankets for the local neo-natal unit.