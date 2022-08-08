Developers Gleeson Homes had planned to build up to 106 homes on land known locally as The Lenches, but determined residents banded together to oppose the plans.

It has been a long battle for residents after several attempts by developers to build homes on the land just south of Knotts Lane stretching back to as early as 2000.

Colne businesswoman and nearby resident Emma Hartley was at the forefront of opposition from the public.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents at Lenches in Colne where they have fought to save it from development

A delighted and relieved Emma said: “A local councillor informed me of a Gleesons plan to build 212 houses opposite my house in February 2021 (106 was phase one).

"This was before any plans were published. As a result of this information I started a campaign to stop it. I joined forces with Claire Kelly, a fellow countryside campaigner, and we ended up with a Facebook page with 2,500 people on it @protectpendlescountryside.

"Loads of residents joined forces and became ‘Waterside Warriors’ to protect Lenches. We also campaign for other countryside areas under threat from developers.

"The late Lord Tony Greaves, a Colne councillor, helped us get a TPO on the trees and we encouraged people to object when plans were published.”

Residents at the Lenches in Colne

Emma added: "We held a community picnic on the land and a moonbathe. We spoke at and demonstrated outside council meetings. We self funded and printed over 2,000 leaflets which volunteers distributed to local residents.

"We also asked for donations to pay for a planning consultant and I literally had people stuffing money through my door. We eventually got 410 objections on the planning portal and a petition with 275 names on 685 in total.