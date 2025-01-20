Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Angry residents are calling for action over “disgusting” amounts of rubbish which have been dumped on streets in an area of Burnley in recent weeks.

A number of streets in the Queensgate area have been blighted with fly-tipping, fuelling angry comments on social media from residents who fear the rubbish could become a health hazard.

Some of the streets affected include Waterbarn Street, Redvers Street, Cardinal Street, Newman Street, Barden Lane, Bright Street, Ada Street and Murray Street.

One resident wrote on social media: “I hope this unacceptable behaviour of filth and lack of pride is soon sorted for the decent residents of the affected areas.

Rubbish dumped on one of the back streets in the Stoneyholme area of Burnley

“There is no excuse in this so-called modern day and age, with accessible bins and recycling centre. Burnley has become a grot spot, it used to be a clean proud town where residents took pride in their surroundings.”

Burnley North East Lancashire County Councillor Usman Arif went on to the streets to investigate for himself after he saw the social media posts and described the situation as “shocking”.

He said: “I went out to have a look after seeing a number of posts on Facebook community groups. Sadly, the dumping is being done by a minority of people who are spoiling these neighbourhoods.

“Residents are rightly upset. I think it is a combination of businesses, residents and people coming in from outside dumping rubbish. I have contacted Burnley Council’s enforcement officer as action needs to be taken to stop this. The culprits need to be caught and fined.”

County Coun. Arif was accompanied on his visits by Burnley Independent Group borough councillors Lubna Khan, Sehrish Lone and Nussrat Kazmi.