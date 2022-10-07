The station, which has been revived by former presenter Rob Charles, went live on Wednesday, with "astronomical" website clicks.

It also available on a phone app, and by the end of November it will be beamed across Lancashire on DAB digital radio.

"It's been a lot of hard work to get to this point", said Rob, 58, from Chorley. “But the feedback that we've got is unbelievable”.

He added: “We've had people from all over Lancashire, Cheshire, even Mexico listening, and so many people sending in messages on whatsapp. It's very humbling."

Red Rose Radio launched in 1982 and split into Red Rose Gold and Red Rose Rock FM in 1990, but Red Rose Gold became Magic/RockFM2/GHR and Red Rose Rock FM changed to Rock FM.

Rob said the station, which is aimed at a 45-plus audience, is "personality-based, rather than back-to-back music."

Presenters

Rob has managed to recruit a host of well-established radio names to present shows, including comedians Steve Royle and Jamie Sutherland and ex BBC man Dave Swanton.

Rob himself began working on Rock FM in 1992 and Red Rose in 1998, before its name changed to Red Rose Gold, Magic 999 and then later became Greatest Hits Lancashire.

Rob Charles, owner of and presenter for Red Rose Radio

All of the presenters are broadcasting from their homes, thanks to advances in small-scale DAB technology.

But with years of experience, the production is slick, with hosts of advertisers coming on board to sustain the commercial station.

