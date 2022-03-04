He’s now raised more than £600,000 for Comic Relief, and upon crossing the finish line said: “I can’t believe how many people are here! I cannot even put the feeling into words.”
1. Jordan North celebrates the end of his 100 mile rowing challenge in aid of Comic Relief. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
2. Fans of Jordan North wait for his arrival at Finsley Gate Wharf in Burnley as he completes his 100 mile rowing challenge in aid of Comic Relief. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
3. Fans of Jordan North wait for his arrival at Finsley Gate Wharf in Burnley as he completes his 100 mile rowing challenge in aid of Comic Relief. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
4. Jordan North greets his adoring public in Burnley after the completion of his 100 mile rowing challenge in aid of Comic Relief. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
