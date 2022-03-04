Super fan Charlotte Pitman said it was a dream come true meeting Jordan.

Radio 1 DJ Jordan North rowing challenge: 16 pictures from his emotional arrival in Burnley

Burnley people were out in force to cheer on Radio 1 DJ Jordan North as he completed his epic 100-mile Comic Relief rowing challenge.

By John Deehan
Friday, 4th March 2022, 6:09 pm

The popular radio personality rowed into Finsley Gate Wharf today, and after five long days on the water was met with a huge wave of noise from a large gathering of well-wishers.

He’s now raised more than £600,000 for Comic Relief, and upon crossing the finish line said: “I can’t believe how many people are here! I cannot even put the feeling into words.”

1. Jordan North celebrates the end of his 100 mile rowing challenge in aid of Comic Relief. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

2. Fans of Jordan North wait for his arrival at Finsley Gate Wharf in Burnley as he completes his 100 mile rowing challenge in aid of Comic Relief. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

3. Fans of Jordan North wait for his arrival at Finsley Gate Wharf in Burnley as he completes his 100 mile rowing challenge in aid of Comic Relief. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

4. Jordan North greets his adoring public in Burnley after the completion of his 100 mile rowing challenge in aid of Comic Relief. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

