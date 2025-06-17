A Burnley health visitor, who died last year, was remembered with love and affection by her colleagues who got together in her memory.

A ‘Ladies’ Day’ at the races was held in honour of Toni Williams, who died after a brave battle with Motor Neurone disease, at the age of 53.

Toni loved horses and achieved her dream to own a race horse, so her colleagues decided a race day was the perfect way to honour her memory. Held at the Tiger Lounge in Accrington, staff from the Lancashire Health Young People and Families Service dressed to the nines for the event which included games connected to race horses and all things equine. And the evening raised £200 for The Motor Neurone Disease Association.

A ‘Ladies’ Day’ at the races was held in memory of Burnley health visitor Toni Williams (pictured) who died in June last year after a brave battle with Motor Neurone disease at the age of 53.

Toni was married to Brian and she was also a mum and grandmother. A health visitor for 20 years, Toni was passionate about her job. She was also known as the ‘fun’ member of the team, always organising zumba, yoga and other events for everyone.