As tributes poured in on social media from across the celebrity world, those in Lancashire paid their own respects.

Alongside a beautiful montage of The Queen which depicted four profiles through her 70 year reign, tenor Alfie Boe tweeted: “This news breaks my heart the country wont be the same without you. I can’t put into words the sadness I feel right now. With the utmost devotion, memory, respect and love To her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II x”

Boxer Tyson Fury tweeted on two occasions. Last night he wrote: “Thoughts & prayers with my Queen tonight, may God be with you”. He followed with a later tweet sharing a familiar illustration which has become synonymous with Her Majesty’s passing - a pencil drawing with the words ‘Hello Again Lilibet’. He simply headed it with prayer emojis.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Top Gear star Paddy McGuinness took to Instagram sharing a portrait photograph of Queen Elizabeth and expressed the words “A lifetime of service. God bless HM Queen Elizabeth. 3pm Christmas Day will never be the same. So sad RIP. #Queen”

Blackpool's own ice-skater Dan Whiston also shared the beautiful illustration with the words “R.I.P Your Majesty” with a red heart emoji. Radio Presenter Adele Roberts wrote: “There will never be another like her. Rest in Peace Elizabeth II alongside a retweet of a picture showing The Queen’s Coronation.

And Blackpool actress Hayley Tamadon simply wrote: “Rest in peace - our queen” with a red heart emoji.

Queen Elizabeth II who passed away on Thursday afternoon

Alfie Boe performs on stage during the Queen's Diamond Jubilee concert at Buckingham Palace on June 4, 2012 (Getty Images)