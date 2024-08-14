Pupil at Unity College in Burnley crowned Miss Junior Teen Burnley to compete for title of Miss Junior Teen Great Britain

By Sue Plunkett
Published 13th Aug 2024, 11:01 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2024, 15:32 BST
A Burnley schoolgirl is to represent her hometown in the Miss Junior Teen Great Britain contest 2024.

Scarlett Heseltine-Hawke, who is 13, will compete in the final in October in Blackpool after she was crowned Miss Junior Teen Burnley. A world away from the old stereotype of just being beauty contests, modern day pageants are about celebrating teenagers, boosting their confidence and self esteem and showing them they can achieve their dreams.

Scarlett entered the competition to raise awareness of Tourette’s Syndrome, a condition she was recently diagnosed with, to show that whatever challenges young people face they can achieve whatever they put their mind to. Her proud mum Stephanie said: “Scarlett has gone through a difficult time since the diagnosis and she lives with aggressive tics on a daily basis. But the pageant community is so welcoming and accepting, it has really helped her to cope.”

Scarlett Heseltine-Hawke, who is 13, will compete in the final of the Miss Junior Teen Great Britain pageant in October after she was crowned Miss Junior Teen Burnley

The charity Tourettes Action has been working closely with Unity College in Burnley, where Scarlett is a pupil, to educate teachers and pupils about the condition. As part of her role as Miss Junior Teen Burnley, Scarlett has been working with a variety of different organisations to raise money for Tourettes Action and she is also planning a 5k run and a bake sale.

A keen animal lover, Scarlett, who hopes to become a psychologist and help people with her condition, will be attending a fundraiser for Pendle Dogs next month. Scarlett will have plenty of support at the grand final in October as her mum and dad Chris, along with her brother James (10) and sister Aurora, who is almost two, will be there to support her.

