The new Burnley Civic Quarter Masterplan is a draft vision, designed to transform part of the town centre by connecting the Manchester Road Railway Station in the south with Burnley Bus Station and the town centre to the north through the town's Civic Quarter and Victorian core.

An information event is being held at Burnley Central Library on Monday, March 18, between 3-30 and 5-30pm. Draft plans will be on show at the event and officers will be on hand to explain initial ideas and about how future schemes within the masterplan area could be joined up. There will also be an opportunity for the public to give their feedback.

The new 'Burnley Civic Quarter' masterplan will be discussed at a public meeting at Burnley Library on Monday.

The main aims of the masterplan

Economic Benefits by providing a high-quality public realm and setting for new and existing businesses and draw locals and visitors into Burnley to stop and stay.

Improved Connectivity, with inclusive enhanced routes for walking, wheeling and cycling from Manchester Road Station through to Burnley Town Centre and bus station, considering wider links to the wider town masterplan.

Safer, Greener and Healthier Streets by reconfiguring the existing network of streets where traffic is reduced making it safer and more enjoyable for residents, workers and visitors to walk, wheel and cycle.

Lancashire County Council is working closely with Burnley Council to ensure both authorities share a clear vision of what they want to achieve and how that can be made a reality, while also ensuring that the programme ties in with other regeneration projects such as Burnley's Town Centre and Canalside Masterplan.

The draft Civic Quarter masterplan, which has been developed in conjunction with consultants Planit and Jacobs, includes improvements that may be delivered as part of Lancashire County Council’s Levelling Up East Lancashire programme and proposals are currently being developed with residents and other stakeholders.

County Coun. Aidy Riggott, Cabinet member for economic development and growth, said: "The purpose of this masterplan is to understand and highlight the opportunities this location has to help refresh, revitalise, and reconnect the area and help to secure future funding. This is just one example of how working in partnership will lead to direct benefits for people in who travel in and around Burnley town centre.

"We are keen to get insight from local residents and organisations to help shape this masterplan. The feedback will also inform engagement that is currently taking place to develop the detailed proposals as part of Lancashire County Council's £50m. Levelling Up Fund East Lancashire before formal consultation takes place."

There will be further opportunity for people to view the draft masterplan and give their feedback as these plans are progressed.