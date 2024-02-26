News you can trust since 1877
Public meeting to be held in Burnley for anyone impacted by no-win, no-fee cavity wall insulation claims following collapse of SSB Law

A public meeting will take place for anyone impacted by a no-win, no-fee cavity wall insulation claim.
By Laura Longworth
Published 26th Feb 2024, 14:50 GMT
The meeting will be held on Thursday at 6pm in Burnley. It is open to anyone from any area who is affected by the issue.

It follows the collapse of Sheffield-based firm SSB Law, leaving residents facing thousands in legal bills despite reassurances that they would not pay a penny.

There will be guest speakers, including Damian Mercer, commercial director at Cavity Extraction Ltd, who will talk about the cavity wall insulation industry.

There will be a public meeting in Burnley for anyone impacted by no-win, no-fee cavity wall insulation claims following the collapse of SSB Law. Credit: Marisa Cashill Stock photo of a man feeling despair.There will be a public meeting in Burnley for anyone impacted by no-win, no-fee cavity wall insulation claims following the collapse of SSB Law. Credit: Marisa Cashill Stock photo of a man feeling despair.
There will also be signposting to free mental health support.

To attend, and for details of where the meeting will take place, please message Laura Longworth on Facebook messenger or [email protected]

