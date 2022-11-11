Having gained a keen appreciation of the fear and anxiety which financial issues can bring as a result of growing up with his grandmother, who often struggled to pay household bills, the ‘Read All About It’ star Professor Green is out to raise awareness of the support available to those concerned by energy price increases.

“Times are tough for so many at the moment. It’s more important than ever to make sure people know what help is available and where to access it,” Professor Green says. “With over 100 Pop-Ups happening across the country, I’d urge people to attend one to get answers to their concerns and find out if they’re eligible for a grant, which could help alleviate some of their worries and hopefully improve their financial situation.”

Providing independent advice across a range of topics, including on how to access grants of up to £1,500 for eligible people, the Pop-Ups initiative has been scaled up recently following a successful pilot programme to incorporate the most in-need communities across the country.

Professor Green, who is heading a new money-management campaign across Lancashire

These localities include Lancastrian towns and cities such as Blackpool, Preston, and Accrington, with new research showing that 70% of people are worried about how they will cope financially with the cost of energy and 46% are confused about the support available when it comes to paying energy bills.

“The previous Pop-Ups were well-received [so] we know there’s a real need for even more in-community support, especially when so many people living in vulnerable communities don’t have access to online resources,” says Jessica Taplin, British Gas Energy Trust’s Chief Executive. “These Pop-Ups will be a lifeline to those really struggling this winter.

“As always, our mission is to help alleviate the detrimental impact of poverty and, by working closely with local organisations, we are able to provide much-needed financial and practical support to vulnerable members of the community, whether you’re a British Gas customer or not.”

At the Pop-Ups, most of which will be hosted in local Post Office branches, British Gas Energy Trust funded money and energy advisers from local Citizens Advice teams will provide free, independent advice for anyone seeking help. They will be on hand to answer questions about bills, tariffs, being unable to pay, saving tips, and much more.

The pop-up clinics will be taking place across the county this winter

“Post Offices are at the heart of every community,” says Nick Read, the Post Office’s Chief Executive. “Millions of people visit our branches each week to pay bills or top up their meters. Postmasters tell us that people are really struggling to pay their bills - they’re seeing customers asking what support is available, so we’re proud to be partnering with British Gas on such an important initiative.”

The details for the Pop-Ups in Lancashire are as follows:

Blackpool: 14th & 15th of November, 12th & 13th of December at Blackpool Post Office, FY1 3EF

Preston: 22nd & 23rd of November, 14th & 15th of December at Preston Post Office, PR1 8BQ

