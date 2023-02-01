The case against Muhammer Ahmed (48), of Wilmslow, Cheshire, was found to be proved in his absence after he failed to appear at Burnley Magistrates’ Court.

He was fined £660 and ordered to pay £300 costs and a £65 victim surcharge for failing to properly license a house in Evelyn Street, Burnley, he owned and rented out.

The landlord was fined £1,000 after failing to appear at Burnley Magistrates' Court

The prosecution was brought by Burnley Council.

The court was told that the property is in a selective licensing area. Selective licensing was introduced by the council in a number of areas in the borough to help improve management standards of rented properties within the areas. Landlords of properties within selective licensing areas have to apply for a licence from the council.

The court heard that despite numerous attempts by council officers to contact the defendant by email and letter he failed to properly apply for a licence.