Private landlord fined for not properly licensing rented property in Burnley
A private landlord has been ordered to pay more than £1,000 by magistrates for failing to properly licence a rented property.
The case against Muhammer Ahmed (48), of Wilmslow, Cheshire, was found to be proved in his absence after he failed to appear at Burnley Magistrates’ Court.
He was fined £660 and ordered to pay £300 costs and a £65 victim surcharge for failing to properly license a house in Evelyn Street, Burnley, he owned and rented out.
The prosecution was brought by Burnley Council.
The court was told that the property is in a selective licensing area. Selective licensing was introduced by the council in a number of areas in the borough to help improve management standards of rented properties within the areas. Landlords of properties within selective licensing areas have to apply for a licence from the council.
The court heard that despite numerous attempts by council officers to contact the defendant by email and letter he failed to properly apply for a licence.
Coun. John Harbour, the council’s executive member for housing and development control, said: “We want to work with private landlords to help improve standards for their tenants. In this case the landlord was given every opportunity to do the right thing, apply for a licence, and work with us but he thought he could ignore us. It’s proved to be costly for him.”