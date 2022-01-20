Prince William and Kate Middleton Royal visit: Live updates as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit Burnley and Clitheroe
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are now in Burnley following a visit to Clitheroe Community Hospital where they thanked staff for their hard work during the pandemic.
Prince William and Kate are meeting with Pastor Mick Fleming, at Church on the Street in the town centre, to gain a better understanding of the work he and his group of volunteers carry out within the community.
Last updated: Thursday, 20 January, 2022, 16:34
Time for a quick treatment?
The Church on the Street nail bar welcomes two very special visitors
Understanding more about Church on the Street’s role in the community
The couple are now talking with Antony Horrocks and his family. Antony has struggled with addiction and mental health issues.
A moment to remember
Prince William and Kate speak with 10-year-old Deacon Glover and his grandma. COTS supported Deacon after the death of his mum.
Why are Prince William and Kate in Burnley?
Church on the Street was set up in 2019 in a bid to help the growing number of homeless people and vulnerable and disadvantaged families in Burnley.
The royal couple wanted to meet with Mick, volunteers and staff to hear about their motivations for working with there, as well as a number of service users to hear about their experiences first-hand.
A royal welcome
The moment Prince William and Kate arrived at Church on the Street in Burnley
Prince William and Kate Middleton land in Burnley
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have arrived at Church on the Street in Burnley town centre
Who’s a good boy?
Prince William and Kate are big fans of Alfie the cockapoo
Royals’ best friend
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge say ‘hello’ to Alfie, the newest member of ELHT. The apricot cockapoo puppy will be trained as a therapy dog to support patients and colleagues at the hospital.
Feeling the cold
There’s nothing quite like that biting Lancashire chill. Prince William rubbing his hands to keep warm while talking with staff.
‘Huge boost’ to staff
Staff at Clitheroe Community Hospital say Prince William and Kate Middleton's visit provides "a huge boost" to the entire team at a time when colleagues are feeling exhausted.