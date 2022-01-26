Primary school children can get to grip with climbing in new competition

Indoor climbing

The Roses primary competition held at High Adventure Outdoor Education Centre in Cowling near Colne is inviting all primary schools in the Burnley region to get in touch to in order to enter.

Year 6 pupils can come along before each teacher then select their school representatives for the two boy / two girl team for the finals which take place on Saturday April 30th.

Qualifying takes place at dates to suit all Burnley primary schools and involve half a day of class time where the children are taken from their school to the climbing venue.

For more information contact [email protected] to request an entry to the “Roses Primary School Climbing Competition”.