Town council chairman, Coun. Chris Church, presented the awards to a wide range of people of all ages who had made outstanding contributions to the life of the town.

Presenting recipients with framed certificates, Coun. Church said: “It’s an honour to give awards to recognise some of the many people who help make Barnoldswick the wonderful town that it is.”

Pride of Barnoldswick Awards were presented to:

Pride of Barnoldswick Award recipients 2024

Oliver Stevens, fundraising for a trauma support charity after having an accident. Bracewell Parochial Church Council, for up to two decades of work for the ancient parish church of Bracewell. Liam Harvey, dedication to the town. Astrid and Shaun Middleton, setting up the community choir.

Gemma Allen, setting up Pendle Stitches. Ghyll Gardeners, for their work at Ghyll Church. Ghyll Church Coach House volunteers, running the coach house at Ghyll Church.

Jane and Grant Bardwell, following their recent retirement for long service to the town. Paul and Ann Miller, recently retired after running St Andrew's House since 1987.

Allister Brown - Mike Heald, Barlick Town Juniors Coaching the under 8's. Barnoldswick Cricket Club Junior Coaches, for their commitment to improving junior cricket.

Noor Uddin and Usmaniyah, for organising Barnoldswick's first Community Iftar. Hope Barnoldswick, organising the community picnic at Letcliffe Park. Rob Carlos, getting supplies to Ukraine.

Josh Newman, clearing paths during recent icy spell. Jake McCusker, saving his mum’s life by getting help when she collapsed.

Judith Jamieson, support to children of Barnoldswick for over 30 years teaching. Pendle Nursery, for long-term commitment to children in Barnoldswick.

Josh Mansfield, helping a neighbour when she fell. Sara Alexander, for performing the Heimlich manouevre when her friend was choking.

Wes Perriman, cleaning the war memorial. Mandy Barker, for making Pensioners Centre a hub again. Rachel McLean, ofunding member of Bosom Friends Bereavement Group. Bryony Higgs, dedication and empathy she has shown to members of the bereavement group. Bosom Friends Shop volunteers, for their dedication in running the charity shop.