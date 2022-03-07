They were asked to create massive totem poles featuring their own life story.

While Prestonian Christine, 57, did not win the overall final, her distinctive totem pole earned praise from judges. But she enjoyed a regal moment of glory after being declared the winner of a supplementary challenge to create a ceramic crown.

Christine pictured with part of her totem pole

Preston youth worker and former teacher Christine was competing against A.J. Simpson from Aberdeen and Anna McGurn of Fermanagh in last night’s final on Channel 4.

Judges Keith Brymer Jones and Rich Miller agreed there was “nothing between” the contestants, but chose AJ as the overall winner.

During the final Christine revealed how her confidence had grown during the series, especially when named Potter of The Week for a self sculpture which told the story of her breast cancer. She declared: “I am on a par with these people. I have as much chance as they have.”

For the triumphant AJ it was a chance to share her thoughts too. After being praised for her unique sense of style and mastery of the potter’s craft and art she said: “I hope that I’ve at least inspired one person to try pottery and one person to be themselves – that would be wonderful.”

Throwdown finalists Christine (centre), AJ (left) and Anna

Christine rediscovered her love of pottery just a few years ago and has delighted the show’s viewers with memorable makes including a tribute to Preston’s textile mill history and a special children’s tea set, featuring a fairy with brown skin. She told judges: "She had to have brown skin ... I just never saw anything like her in any of the books. It was important."

in last night’s programme her two grown up children appeared on the show. Love for her family has proved to be a strong theme in Christine’s work, not least in the totem pole, which was topped by mini sculptures of her parents.