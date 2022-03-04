Christine's children's tea set - complete with fairy

The Great Pottery Throw Down: Preston potter Christine Cherry's journey to the final

Great Pottery Throwdown: Here are Preston potter Christine Cherry’s top makes created during The Great Pottery Throwdown 2022 TV contest.

By Fiona Finch
Friday, 4th March 2022, 4:07 pm

On Sunday evening Prestonian Christine Cherry will appear on Channel 4 TV competing in the finals of The Great Pottery Throwdown. Over the last nine weeks viewers have seen Christine grow in confidence and create some wonderful ceramics. Here is a selection of the top makes which have assured the talented youth worker and former teacher a place in the grand final of the contest. All photos: LOVE Productions

1. The Great Pottery Throwdown 2022

Christine Cherry at work during The Great Pottery Throwdown 2022

Photo: LOVE Productions

2. Pictuerd: Christine with final make

Christine with the animal lamp made in Week 7

Photo: LOVE Productions

3. Cake time in The Great Pottery Throwdown

Christine puts the finishing touches to a special cake in the second episode

Photo: LOVE Productions

4. Home town homage

Christine pays homage to her home town of Preston with ceramics referencing the city's mill history

Photo: LOVE Productions

