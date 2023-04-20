Lee Burns, 41, had been out celebrating his own stag do, when he was punched in the back of the head outside Boca Bar in Breck Road at around 1.25am.

A fundraiser has reached £8,284, with a separate GoFundMe page also raising an additional £140 to help support the family.

Life-changing head injuries

Lee Burns was punched in the back of the head outside Boca Bar in Poulton

Paul Latham, a family friend who organised the main fundraiser, said: “Lee will never be able to return to his job again following his life saving brain surgery. Lee and Sara’s life has been changed forever as a result of this attack.”

The dad-of-three is now in a coma, following the completely unprovoked attack in Poulton Le Fylde.

He suffered a severe head injury and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital where surgeons had to operate on his skull and brain for three hours to save his life.

After surgery, Lee was placed in an induced coma and he remains on life-support with his wife-to-be, Sara Ann Smith, at his bedside.

Community kindness

Donations have poured in from generous people and businesses who have been moved by Lee’s story – including an anonymous pledge of £2,000.

One comment said the news made them feel ‘sick to the stomach’.

Another read: “I don't know Lee but this is an horrific attack should be able to go out without this sort of thing happening.”

A 33-year-old was arrested, and later bailed, pending further enquiries, until July 13.

Officers said at this time they do not believe the offender and the victim were known to each other.

‘Cowardly’ act has left ‘a life time of total devastation’

Jon Nichol, of JG Builders in Cleveleys, set up an additional fundraiser with the families blessing.

He wrote: “I along with so many don’t know lee personally, but we as a community when the chips are down will always pull together.”

He wanted to help out after hearing about the ‘cowardly’ act and its ‘horrendous aftermath’, adding: “To randomly, from the side, punch Lee, whilst he was just waiting outside [for] a takeaway, has left a life time of total devastation for Lee and his family.”

How you can help – donations and police appeal

To donate please visit https://gofund.me/1d36c261 or https://gofund.me/4db0f71c

Detectives are continuing to ask anyone with information to come forward.

The are particularly keen to speak to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area between around 12.30am and 2am.

Det Chief Insp Lee Wilson, of Lancashire Police’s West Division, said: “We are still urging witnesses to come forward and would like to speak to anyone who saw what happened, or caught it on mobile phone footage. If you were in that area of Poulton between around 12.30am and 2am on Sunday morning, please cast your mind back and please check any photos or videos you took on your phone.

“Similarly, if you have information about what happened or who is responsible, please let us know.”