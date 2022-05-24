The annual summer concert has been a feature in the Downham calendar for over 10 years and next month the music will return to St Leonard's parish church featuring the Lancaster Singers.

Church warden Philippa McFall said: "Worship here was unbroken for nearly 1,000 years until covid forced closure followed by a period of limited congregational singing, even then with shortened hymns, until very recently.

"We were extremely pleased to have full-length hymns and singing by over a hundred people recently at the Baptism of Alexander Luca Jeffries”.This year the concert is on Saturday, June 11th at 7-30pm. The programme, entitled “Darkness and Light” includes a range of items from classic to modern, from Bach to Rogers and Hart.