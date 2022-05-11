Lee Clough performed a dance routine with an exercise ball to the song ‘A Thousand Miles’ by Vanessa Carlton with his colleague Aaron Steritt.

Inspired by a video they saw of two firefighters in America, Lee, who is affectionately known as Cloughy and Aaron did their own version at Darwen Fire Station where they are both based.

Lee joked: "Aaron is an ex firefighter in the RAF. He's our probationary firefighter and has only been with us since September so I thought I would show him a few moves from my days in Burnley nightclub Mean Cat Daddies."

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lee Clough, a firefighter from Burnley, has made a TikTok video with a colleague showing off their dance moves

Cloughy is already an internet hit after he launched a safety awareness week during the first lockdown while based at Burnley Fire Station.

His live bedtime story session for children from Burnley Fire Station saw him tell the tale of ‘No Dragons for Tea,’ which shared fire safety in the home and escape plans involving a clumsy dragon.

It went down a treat so Cloughy then followed this up with a facebook 'live' from the station introducing them to his colleagues and speaking about fire safety issues and showing children how to stay safe in their homes.