Lee Clough performed a dance routine with an exercise ball to the song ‘A Thousand Miles’ by Vanessa Carlton with his colleague Aaron Steritt.
Inspired by a video they saw of two firefighters in America, Lee, who is affectionately known as Cloughy and Aaron did their own version at Darwen Fire Station where they are both based.
Lee joked: "Aaron is an ex firefighter in the RAF. He's our probationary firefighter and has only been with us since September so I thought I would show him a few moves from my days in Burnley nightclub Mean Cat Daddies."
Cloughy is already an internet hit after he launched a safety awareness week during the first lockdown while based at Burnley Fire Station.
Read More
His live bedtime story session for children from Burnley Fire Station saw him tell the tale of ‘No Dragons for Tea,’ which shared fire safety in the home and escape plans involving a clumsy dragon.
It went down a treat so Cloughy then followed this up with a facebook 'live' from the station introducing them to his colleagues and speaking about fire safety issues and showing children how to stay safe in their homes.
Lee, who moved to Darwen Fire Station last year, also spoke about how smoke alarms work, how to get out of a house safely in the event of a fire and he also showed the young viewers equipment on the fire engines at the station.