Pool competition fundraiser launched to help Pendle dad-of-four pay for potentially life-saving cancer treatment

Muz (45) began with symptoms of stomach pains and discomfort in January last year. Six months later and in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic, he was hit with the bombshell diagnosis of a rare type of Stage 4 cancer - signet-ring cell carcinoma.

Doctors broke the devastating news that without medical intervention Muz, whose youngest child is seven years old, would have an average life expectancy of 12 months. For the past six months, Muz has battled through gruelling radiotherapy, chemotherapy and other treatments only to be told that the cancer has spread.

Now, after months of research, the family are trying to raise £20,000 to fund a new life-saving drug, currently not available on the NHS.

Muz and Sarah Khan

A justgiving page has been launched with kind supporters having already donated £9,000, however, another £11,000 is urgently needed for Muz to receive the vital treatment.

His wife, Sarah Khan, appealed for help on the fundraising page. She wrote: "Since June last year my husband has been courageously battling cancer. Unfortunately, we were told earlier this year that the cancer had spread to his peritoneum.

"We have put endless hours and sleepless nights into researching alternative treatments and we were funding these ourselves until recently. However, the treatments are expensive and not currently available on the NHS. That's why we are fundraising and appealing for help from kind people in Pendle who can help us reach our target."

On Saturday, December 11th, a pool competition will be held at The Alexandra - Snooker and Pool Hall in Nelson, at 12pm, with an entry fee of £5 for adults and £3 for juniors aged between 12 and 16. The competition begins at 1pm.

Other attractions during the fundraising afternoon include a tombola, a raffle, football cards, mini games, a cake stall and bucket collections.

One of the organisers of the competition said: "Muz is a great guy, a great family person and he needs our help. So guys and gals, we need donations for the tombola and cake stalls. All donations will be very much appreciated. Please support this cause."