Police 'very worried' for missing 44-year-old man with links to Nelson
Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a missing man last seen in Nelson.
Wednesday, 17th November 2021, 11:33 am
Chris Kirkbright (44) was last seen around 3pm yesterday in the Ethersall Road area of the town.
He is described as white, 6ft 2in. tall, of medium build with short, brown, greying wavy hair.
Chris is from Cramlington, Northumberland, and has links to Nelson and Blackpool.
Anybody with information can call 101, or email [email protected] quoting log 1244 of November 16.