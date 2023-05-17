News you can trust since 1877
Police seek public's help in tracing missing 12-year-old girl with links to Bury, Hyndburn, Burnley and Helmshore

Police have asked for the public’s help in tracing a missing 12-year-old girl.

By Dominic Collis
Published 17th May 2023, 14:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th May 2023, 14:56 BST

Isabella Sparks was last seen on Friday May 12th wearing sports gear, a grey jacket and a dark sports top with black Nike trainers. She is believed to be wearing either black Nike leggings or black shorts.

She has long dark hair, usually worn down, is 5ft 3in. and of a slim build.

Isabella Sparks is missing from homeIsabella Sparks is missing from home
Isabella has links to Bury, Hyndburn, Burnley and Helmshore.

Anyone with information can call 101.

