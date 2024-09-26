Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are continuing to ask for help in finding missing Burnley teenager Jessica.

The 13-year-old, who has been missing since Saturday, was last seen at Leeds Central train station at 6-44pm.

She is described as 5ft. 5in. tall, slim build, with sandy coloured hair, and was wearing a black hoodie, a pink bralette-style top, black leggings and black Nike trainers. She was also carrying a brown cross-body bag.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jessica has links to Burnley, Manchester, Leeds and Newcastle. For immediate sightings, people are urged to call 999.

Anybody with information of her whereabouts should call 101 quoting log 0845 of 21st September 2024.