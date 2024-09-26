Police release new CCTV images as search for missing Burnley teenager Jessica continues
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police are continuing to ask for help in finding missing Burnley teenager Jessica.
The 13-year-old, who has been missing since Saturday, was last seen at Leeds Central train station at 6-44pm.
She is described as 5ft. 5in. tall, slim build, with sandy coloured hair, and was wearing a black hoodie, a pink bralette-style top, black leggings and black Nike trainers. She was also carrying a brown cross-body bag.
Jessica has links to Burnley, Manchester, Leeds and Newcastle. For immediate sightings, people are urged to call 999.
Anybody with information of her whereabouts should call 101 quoting log 0845 of 21st September 2024.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.