Police make fresh appeal to find Pendle man (62) with links to Burnley who has been missing for just over two weeks
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police have renewed their appeal to find a man, with links to Burnley, who has been missing for just over two weeks.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.