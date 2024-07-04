Police make fresh appeal to find Pendle man (62) with links to Burnley who has been missing for just over two weeks

By Sue Plunkett
Published 4th Jul 2024, 16:43 BST
Police have renewed their appeal to find a man, with links to Burnley, who has been missing for just over two weeks.

Mark Drummond (62) was last seen on Netherfield Road, Nelson, in the early evening on Tuesday (June 18th). He is 5ft 2, slim with short grey hair and has links to Burnley and Glasgow.

