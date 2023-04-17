Police looking to trace missing busker with links to Burnley and Clitheroe
Police are looking for the public’s help to trace a missing busker.
By Dominic Collis
Published 17th Apr 2023, 16:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 16:54 BST
Joanne Neild (50) was last seen at the end of March when she was busking outside Tesco in Accrington.
She is white, approx. 5ft 7in. slim build with shoulder length brown hair normally worn in a ponytail. She normally wears a black leather jacket.
Joanne has links to Blackburn, Darwen, Clitheroe, Accrington and Burnley.
Anyone who sees her or knows where she could be should call police on 101 quoting log 0569 of April 11.