News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Birds Eye recalls item after ‘manufacturing error’ health concerns
43 minutes ago Reddit is down as hundreds report site outage
4 hours ago Sunak under investigation over alleged failure to declare interest
4 hours ago Police officer charged with rape while on duty
5 hours ago King Charles and Prince Harry hold ‘peace talks’ ahead of coronation
5 hours ago Phillip Schofield returns to This Morning after brother’s conviction

Police looking to trace missing busker with links to Burnley and Clitheroe

Police are looking for the public’s help to trace a missing busker.

By Dominic Collis
Published 17th Apr 2023, 16:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 16:54 BST

Joanne Neild (50) was last seen at the end of March when she was busking outside Tesco in Accrington.

She is white, approx. 5ft 7in. slim build with shoulder length brown hair normally worn in a ponytail. She normally wears a black leather jacket.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Joanne has links to Blackburn, Darwen, Clitheroe, Accrington and Burnley.

Joanne NeildJoanne Neild
Joanne Neild
Most Popular

Anyone who sees her or knows where she could be should call police on 101 quoting log 0569 of April 11.