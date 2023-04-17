Joanne Neild (50) was last seen at the end of March when she was busking outside Tesco in Accrington.

She is white, approx. 5ft 7in. slim build with shoulder length brown hair normally worn in a ponytail. She normally wears a black leather jacket.

Joanne has links to Blackburn, Darwen, Clitheroe, Accrington and Burnley.

Joanne Neild