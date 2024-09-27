Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are looking for this missing man with links to Nelson and Colne.

Norman Buchanan (70) was last seen on Brunswick Street in Nelson at around 8am on Wednesday, September 25th.

He is 5ft 9in, with black hair.

Norman may be wearing black work-style combat trousers, with a blue jumper and white trainers. He may be driving a blue Nissan Quashqai, with the registration plate GY60 CFE.

If you see him, call 999.

If you have any information that can assist with the police’s enquiries, contact 101.