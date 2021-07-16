Police launch appeal for missing Burnley man
Police are appealing for information to help find a missing 38-year-old Burnley man.
Friday, 16th July 2021, 2:24 pm
Updated
Friday, 16th July 2021, 2:26 pm
Paul Simpson was last seen in Melrose Avenue at around 8pm last night and officers are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.
He is described as being around 6ft, of medium build, with brown hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing dark grey tracksuit bottoms, a grey t-shirt and a woolly hat.
Aside from Burnley Paul also has links to Birmingham.
For immediate sightings of Paul, call 999. For general information about his whereabouts, ring 101 quoting incident 282 of July 15th.