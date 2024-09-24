Police in Burnley searching for missing teenage girl

By Dominic Collis
Published 24th Sep 2024, 15:13 BST
Police are appealing for the public’s help in tracing a missing 13-year-old girl from Burnley.

The girl, named only as Jessica, was last seen in Burnley town centre on September 21st at around 5pm.

Since Jessica was reported as missing, police have made numerous enquiries offline to find her, but are now asking for the public’s help.

She is 5ft 5in., a slim build with sandy-coloured hair. Jessica was last seen wearing a black hoodie, with a pink bralette-style top, black leggings and brown Nike trainers. She was carrying a brown cross-body bag.

Jessica has links to Burnley, Manchester, Leeds and Newcastle.

If you see Jessica, call 999.

If you have information on her whereabouts, phone 101 quoting log 0845 of 21st September 2024.

