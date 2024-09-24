Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for the public’s help in tracing a missing 13-year-old girl from Burnley.

The girl, named only as Jessica, was last seen in Burnley town centre on September 21st at around 5pm.

Since Jessica was reported as missing, police have made numerous enquiries offline to find her, but are now asking for the public’s help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She is 5ft 5in., a slim build with sandy-coloured hair. Jessica was last seen wearing a black hoodie, with a pink bralette-style top, black leggings and brown Nike trainers. She was carrying a brown cross-body bag.

Jessica has links to Burnley, Manchester, Leeds and Newcastle.

If you see Jessica, call 999.

If you have information on her whereabouts, phone 101 quoting log 0845 of 21st September 2024.