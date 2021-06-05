Police growing concerned for missing Burnley pensioner
Police are growing concerned for the whereabouts of a missing Burnley man aged in his 80s.
Saturday, 5th June 2021, 10:14 am
Updated
Saturday, 5th June 2021, 10:18 am
Brian Hartley, who has not been seen since around 5-30am today, is missing from the Todmorden Road area of town.
Brian is described as 5ft. 6in tall, of medium build with grey hair. He is possibly wearing black pants and a grey jumper, and may have no shoes on.
Anyone with information should call Lancashire Police on 101 and quote log no 391 050621.