Police growing concerned for missing Burnley man (40)
Police are becomingly increasingly concerned for the whereabouts of a missing Burnley man.
Tuesday, 22nd June 2021, 9:41 am
Updated
Tuesday, 22nd June 2021, 9:42 am
Tony Barker, who is from the Burnley area, has not been seen since 11-45am on Monday.
He is described as white, 40 years old, 5ft. 7in. tall with short, dark blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a black cap, khaki jacket, jeans, and trainers.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact Lancashire Police on 101 quoting the log number LC-20210621-1404.