Police are continuing to search for a Lancashire man who has now been missing for four days.

Brian Blakeman, 77, has been missing from Skelmersdale since Tuesday (December 5) and police say they remain extremely concerned for his welfare.

He is believed to be wearing a blue fleece jacket with an Everton FC badge on, with jeans and trainers.

Since the day of his disappearance, search teams have been working day and night to try and find him.

Teams have covered 14sq km of open land, including Beacon Country Park, Dalton Lees, Holland Moor, Tower Hill, West Pimbo, Tawd Valley Park, Westheads Clough, Delf Clough and Elmer’s Green.

Police search teams have been supported by the police helicopter, the police drone team, Lancashire Fire and Rescue, Lancashire Fire and Rescue drone team, Bowland Pennine Mountain Rescue, Bolton Mountain Rescue, Mountain Rescue search dogs and the National Police Air Service (NPAS) as part of this activity.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “Today, officers from the North West Underwater Search Unit will be searching three areas of open water.

"You should also expect to see search teams covering arterial routes in the Skelmersdale area, including 26 roundabouts. We know these are places the public pass everyday, but in some areas they are quite large and overgrown, so we'll be focusing here.

“We remain thankful for the tremendous support we have received from the public as part of our searches. We know you want to help find Brian. Please continue to check your gardens, sheds, outhouses, and open spaces around your residential area.

“We would encourage the public to share our appeal – it is possible Brian has walked some distance or used public transport. He could have made it as far as Parbold, Orrell, Bickerstaffe or Westhead.

"We are working with local bus and rail providers, as well as Merseyside and Greater Manchester Police to find Brian.

“We would also continue to ask any residents in Tanhouse, Fosters Green and Digmoor to check their CCTV and doorbell camera footage for between 9am and 4pm on Tuesday (December 5), for a possible sighting of Brian. If you were driving in those areas and have dashcam, please check your footage.”