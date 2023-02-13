News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Police confirm death not being treated as suspicious after body of teenage girl found in Ribble Valley beauty spot

Emergency services were called out yesterday after the body of a teenage girl was discovered in a Clitheroe park and popular beauty spot.

By Sue Plunkett
14 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 13th Feb 2023, 1:55pm

Police and paramedics were called to Brungerley Park in Waddington Road just before 3pm. A spokesman for Lancashire Police said the death is not being treated as suspicious and the coroner has been informed.

Police have confirmed there are no suspicious circumstances after the body of a teenage girl was found in a Ribble Valley park
PoliceEmergency servicesRibble ValleyClitheroeLancashire Police