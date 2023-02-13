Police confirm death not being treated as suspicious after body of teenage girl found in Ribble Valley beauty spot
Emergency services were called out yesterday after the body of a teenage girl was discovered in a Clitheroe park and popular beauty spot.
By Sue Plunkett
14 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 13th Feb 2023, 1:55pm
Police and paramedics were called to Brungerley Park in Waddington Road just before 3pm. A spokesman for Lancashire Police said the death is not being treated as suspicious and the coroner has been informed.