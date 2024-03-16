Police concerned for missing person Alan Lee from Brierfield
Alan Lee (57) is missing from home in Brierfield, Nelson, and police are concerned for him.
Alan was last seen leaving Royal Blackburn Hospital at 9pm on March 14th. When Alan was last seen, he was wearing a black jacket, a black jumper and black trousers.
He is 5ft 11in tall, of a slim build with neck-length grey hair. Police have a CCTV still of Alan leaving the hospital, and whilst not of the highest quality, it shows Alan wearing the clothes he was last seen in.
Do not approach Alan but call 999 for immediate sightings. He has links to Nelson and Brierfield.
If you have any information that can assist our enquiries, please contact us on 101 quoting log 0479 of March 15.