Police concern over missing man from Barnoldswick

Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a man missing from home in Barnoldswick.

By Dominic Collis
Thursday, 22nd September 2022, 2:21 pm

William Murphy (41) is described as around 5ft 6in. tall, of medium build with mousey brown hair. He also has a short beard. William is thought to be wearing a thick camouflage jacket, blue jeans and a black beanie hat. He could be carrying a large dark coloured rucksack with red water bottles attached.

If you have any information contact police on 101, quoting log number 0193 of 21st September.

