Police believe missing teenager could be in Lancashire

A missing teenager could be in Lancashire police believe.
By Jon Peake
Published 27th May 2023, 15:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th May 2023, 15:00 BST

Katelan Coates, 14, was last seen at 5.45pm yesterday (Friday) in Todmorden.

She is believed to have gone to Burnley or Manchester.

Katelan is described as 5ft tall of medium build with brown, shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing a black furry coat, orange vest top and black leggings.

Katelan Coates - police believe the missing teen could be in Lancashire
Anyone with information should contact contact 101 – quoting log 1971 26/05

