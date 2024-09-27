Police asking for the public's help to find a missing man with links to Burnley

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing man with links to Burnley.

Shane Hodson (45) is missing from Blackburn. Shane was last seen at the Royal Blackburn Hospital on Monday, September 2nd, and could be sleeping rough in the Blackburn area.

He is 5ft 6, slim, with shave light brown hair and blue eyes, and is believed to be wearing dark clothing, possibly a tracksuit.

Any sightings of Shane, please contact the police on 101 – log 0688 of 24th September.